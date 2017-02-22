24 learners hospitalised after prank goes horribly wrong at Cape Town school

Three Grade 10 learners at Silverstream High in Manenberg on the Cape Flats are in serious trouble after taking a prank too far this week.

One of the three reportedly took livestock medication – a spray that’s used to keep animals from licking open wounds – to school. The boy roped in two of his friends to spray it in at least two classrooms.



#SchoolPoison Yesterday 27 Silverstream High School learners were rushed to hospital after they ingested animal disinfectant. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2017

According to Fareed Jansen, chairman of the school’s governing body, within minutes things had taken a turn for the worse – quite literally.

24 learners had to be hospitalised when they complained of feeling ill and some even started throwing up.

Those suffering from asthma were affected the worst.

Paddy Atwell, spokesperson for the provincial department of education, says the three guilty parties are now facing a disciplinary hearing.



#SchoolPoison The WCED says several learners will face disciplinary action after they poisoned dozens of classmates. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2017

Bronne: enca.com, iol.co.za, sabreakingnews.co.za