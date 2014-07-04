7 horribly embarrassing things that happened at the Oscars

Here are some of the most humiliating moments that formed part of the Oscars this year.

La La Land wrongly beats Moonlight

The presentation of the Best Picture Award is always the culmination of the Academy Awards ceremony, with the greatest movie of the year being honoured. At the 89th edition on Sunday however, things did not go to plan as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced that La La Land was the winner, only for the team behind it to discover mid-acceptance speech that it was Moonlight which had earned the prize instead. The bizarre moment, apparently caused by a mix-up with the envelopes naming the winner, will perhaps go down as the most embarrassing moment in Oscars history.

John Travolta introduces Adele Dazeem

As a Hollywood veteran of almost 40 years standing, John Travolta should have been a safe choice to introduce singer/actress Idina Menzel’s performance of the song Let It Go at the 2014 Oscars. However the Grease actor bizarrely managed to mangle her name and introduced her as Adele Dazeem, a name bearing little relation to her actual moniker. The next year John was given the chance to atone for his error as he was joined by Idina on stage. Weirdly though, the star made things worse by creepily stroking her chin.

Sam Smith is not the first gay Oscar winner

In 2016 Sam Smith took to the stage to accept his Academy Award for Best original Song, and announced that it was an historic moment as he was the first openly gay man to win an Oscar. The only problem was that several out gay men had won before him, including Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black who reminded Sam on Twitter that he’d won the Best Original Screenplay prize in 2009. Elton John, Pedro Almodovar and John Gielgud have also all won trophies from the Academy. Gielgud’s 1982 Best Supporting Actor victory is generally considered to have created the history Sam believed he’d made.

Jennifer Lawrence falls at the big moment

Winning a Best Actress award should be the highlight of any female star’s career but in 2013 Jennifer Lawrence managed to turn her big moment into an embarrassing farce by tripping up on the way to collect the prize she won for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. Clumsy Jennifer fell over again on the red carpet at the next year’s ceremony. Luckily however, the actress has embraced her klutzy persona, and flubs that may have destroyed more sensitive stars have become a part of why Jen’s fans love her.

Hilary Swank forgets her husband

In her Best Actress acceptance speech at the 2000 Oscars ceremony, Hilary Swank thanked a lot of people – but famously forgot to mention her actor husband Chad Lowe. Her gaffe was made worse by the fact TV cameramen cut to him during her speech, expecting his wife to give him a namecheck. In 2005, when she won the same award for her role in Million Dollar Baby she righted the wrong, but the couple divorced the next year. Hilary was even mocked by Girls creator Lena Dunham at the 2013 Golden Globes, who made sure to give Chad a shout-out in her own speech because of the 2000 omission.

Angelina Jolie’s love for her brother

At the turn of the millennium Angelina Jolie was Hollywood’s wild child, a young actress about whom no rumour seemed to be too outlandish. So eyebrows were raised in 2000 when during her Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech she told the Oscars audience she was “so in love” with her brother James Haven. Coupled with pictures that showed the brother and sister passionately kissing on the lips backstage, the speech set tongues wagging that Angelina and James may be more than just siblings. They later claimed the kiss had been misinterpreted, with actress Cis Rundle, a family friend, later stating the emotional speech and intimacy between the pair had been because their emotions were running high as their mother Marcheline Bertrand had begun cancer treatment.

Jerry Lewis

Hosts of the Academy Awards are usually most concerned about the show overrunning with stars in recent years having been forced to cut down lengthy acceptance speeches to ensure everything runs to time. Funnyman Jerry Lewis had the opposite problem in 1959 however when the show finished 20 minutes before the Oscars telecast was due to end. Ever the professional entertainer, Jerry was forced to ad-lib and even took over conducting the orchestra to encourage stars to elongate the Oscars’ closing number There’s No Business Like Showbusiness. Sadly, many of Hollywood’s finest were already heading to the exits for a night of partying, so bosses at broadcaster NBC chose to cut to a short sports documentary on pistol shooting.

