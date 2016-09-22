7 hot models who have kids with actors

Models and actors might just be the best combination for making the cutest babies.

From Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr to Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg, we’ve got the most beautiful parenting partnerships covered.

These are our top 7:

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Though the couple never officially confirmed they were expecting, baby Cooper was reportedly welcomed into the world earlier this month. It’s the first child for both stars, though it probably won’t be their last as 31-year-old Irina told Britain’s Hello! Magazine last year: “I think family is the reason why we are here.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Last night at the NYC #F8 world premiere “Fate of the Furious”. So proud of J, the movie is brilliant go see it, in theatres April 14th! 👊🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Their baby may still be a bun in the oven, but British stunner Rosie has been proudly showing off her bump as she accompanies fiance Jason on the red carpet for promo duties for his new film The Fate of the Furious. The couple has been together for seven years and announced their engagement in January 2016. Only 13 months later they shared the happy news that they’d be adding to their family with a baby.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

This A-list pair may no longer be an item, but Miranda and Orlando are committed to co-parenting their six-year-old son Flynn.

project build a wooden house🔨 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

Since they ended their marriage in 2013, after three years of not so wedded bliss, the two have stayed on friendly terms and even live close to each other in Malibu to makes things easier for their little boy.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg

Rhea was at the top of the modeling game when she started dating Hollywood heavyweight Mark in 2001, having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and posed for some of the world’s top fashion magazines. Fast forward 16 years and Rhea and Mark have one of the strongest marriages in showbiz and are the proud parents to daughters Ella and Grace, and sons Michael and Brendan.

Got to play tourist in #London with my family today! A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Sep 22, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Brazilian beauty Camila moved to New York to pursue her modeling dream at the age of 19, and as well as a fashion career, the 35-year-old also snagged herself an Oscar-winning actor.

You show love, you teach love…you share love ❤️ Você mostra amor, você ensina amor…você divide o amor ❤️#happyvalentinesday A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Camila and Matthew tied the knot 2012, with their children Levi and Vida attending the ceremony. They welcomed a third child, son Livingston, six months after their nuptials.

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis

After enjoying a high-profile marriage to actress Demi Moore for 13 years, Bruce found love with English model Emma the second time around. Appearing in campaigns for Gap and John Frieda, and walking for the likes of John Galliano and Valentino, Emma was an in-demand model when she met Bruce.

We planned a pretty last minute trip to Disney World and it was epic! Last year I did a post on how to survive a theme park with kids, referenced it for this trip and it stood the test of time! Head over to my site for the slightly updated version for some tips and tricks 💯🎢🌠 (link in profile) @waltdisneyworld #springbreak2017 #disneyworld #disneylove #themepark A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:52am PDT



They said their I dos in March 2009, and now have children Mabel and Evelyn together. Emma is also stepmother to Bruce’s famous offspring with Demi; Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington

Before finding fame in Hollywood, Sam established an acting career in his native Australia, becoming a household name thanks to TV shows like Love My Way and The Surgeon. He married Aussie model Lara in 2014, after dating for just over a year. They have two sons, Rocket and Racer, with Lara finally letting slip Racer’s name in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Australia, six months after the tot’s birth.

© Cover Media