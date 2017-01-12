7 totally over-the-top celebrity gifts

Jay Z has long been Big Pimpin', but with singer Beyonce as his wife, his birthday gifts have gone up a level. According to the L.A. Times, before their marital woes became a hot topic, Bey presented her rapper husband with a $24 million (R323 million) Bugatti Veyron Fbg par Hermes for his 41st. Bey not only rules the pop charts, but she's queen of big gestures.
What do you give the fashionista who has everything? A sex toy that costs $1.7 million (R23 million) apparently. Soccer icon David reportedly gave wife Victoria the eyebrow-raising diamond studded accessory which is made of platinum in 2004. Pricey, but it did come with a detachable diamond ring, and a matching diamond necklace - a gift that satisfies on multiple levels.
Where did it all go wrong! After Angelina bought Brad Pitt a $12 million (R162 million) private, heart-shaped island we were convinced this was one celeb romance that would go the distance. It wasn't the first time Angie purchased land for her husband: In 2011, she splashed out on the land surrounding a waterfall in hopes that Brad would build a house nearby. Hopefully she kept hold of the receipts when they filed for divorce.
Jennifer Aniston's Friends co-star Courteney opted for an eco-friendly gift for her health-conscious pal. Their ride or die relationship delights fans, and she proved that friendship never ends when she gifted the Horrible Bosses star a bicycle made for one, courtesy of Chanel and complete with quilted leather seat which cost $12,000 (R162 000).
Tom was absolutely smitten with Katie Holmes; who can forget his sofa jumping? So it comes as no surprise that in 2005, he lavished his then fiancee with the mother of all celebrity gifts - her very own private jet as a wedding present at an eye-watering cost of $20 million (R270 million). No clue on whether she got to keep it when they divorced!
Kim and Kanye West are the last of the big spenders, but Kim got imaginative for Kanye's birthday in 2015. The reality star reportedly rented out the Staples Center, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, so Kanye could enjoy a casual game with his pals. The price tag was a cool $110,000 (R1,5 million). Hope they threw in some oranges at half-time!
Cover Media