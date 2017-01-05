8 celebrities the world mourned in 2016

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away aged 60, four days after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

She had been in Europe promoting her book The Princess Diarist, in which she made the shock confession that she and Harrison Ford had an affair during the filming of Star Wars. She reprised her role as Princess Leia for 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and had also filmed scenes for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII before her death.

