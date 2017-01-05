8 celebrities the world mourned in 2016

David Bowie, died 10 January
Just 10 days into 2016 and the news broke that Ziggy Stardust legend Bowie had lost his life aged 69 after a short battle with liver cancer. His tragic passing came just two days after the release of his final album Blackstar, which was met with critical acclaim upon its release. Producer Tony Visconti later revealed Bowie had intended the record to be a "parting gift" for his fans before his death.
Alan Rickman, died 14 January
Four days later, and it was one of the acting world’s most beloved icons who lost his life, also aged 69. Rickman, arguably most famous for playing Professor Snape in the Harry Potter movies, died after battling pancreatic cancer. Numerous stars paid tribute to him in the weeks that followed including Potter author J.K. Rowling, who called him “a magnificent actor and a wonderful man".
Victoria Wood, died 20 April
A British TV legend, Victoria was a comedy icon thanks to her work including An Audience with Victoria Wood and sitcom Dinnerladies. She died aged 62 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015. She had made the decision to keep her illness private from all apart from her closest friends and family.
Prince, died 21 April
Purple Rain icon Prince died aged 57 after a drug overdose at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota. His passing led to several memorial concerts, with stars including Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan headlining a four-hour tribute show in October (16). Paisley Park has recently been transformed into a museum and opened up to fans.
Gene Wilder, died 29 August
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory favourite Gene died aged 83 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He had been diagnosed with the condition three years previously, but had decided to keep his battle private. His family later revealed he had passed on while listening to his favourite song – Ella Fitzgerald’s version of Over the Rainbow.
Alan Thicke, died 13 December
The 69-year-old Growing Pains actor/musician was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter when he suffered a heart attack. Surgery was performed but Alan didn’t survive. His singer son Robin Thicke was among the first to pay tribute to his father, calling him “the best man I ever knew and the best friend I ever had”.
Debbie Reynolds, died 28 December
Just a day after losing her daughter, Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie was planning Carrie’s funeral when she suffered a stroke. She later died at the age of 84, after telling son Todd “I want to be with Carrie”. Stars including William Shatner, Bette Midler and on-screen daughter Debra Messing paid tribute after learning of her death, with Will & Grace’s Debra tweeting: “So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my 'mom' for years & I loved her dearly. A legend.”
