8 celebrities you had no idea were billionaires

1. Ashton Kutcher Ashton Kutcher is definitely not the same guy we used to see on MTV's gag show Punk'd show. Now married with two kids, the 39-year-old is not only a successful actor but he's now worth $1 billion, thanks to some smart investing in companies like Airbnb and Uber.

2. Diddy The 47-year-old has managed to stay on top of the Forbes highest earning music artists list for years, so it's no surprise he's worth over $1 billion. His riches can be attributed to not only his music but his clothing line Sean John and his deals with Ciroc vodka and Revolt TV and Media.

3. Dr Dre Dr Dre (52) might not be making music that often anymore but he is still making money through various business ventures, including selling his Beats Electronics to Apple for a whopping $3 billion ( R38.7 billion)!

4. Jessica Alba Jessica Alba is one of the most successful businesswomen in the beauty industry. She began The Honest Company in 2011, on her quest to create non-toxic beauty products. In doing so, the 36-year-old built an empire worth over $1,2 million (R15.9 billion)

5. Tiger Woods All the bad publicity hasn't changed the fact that golf superstar, Tiger Woods () is still cashing in through endorsements and golfing deals. He's now estimated to be worth $1,4 billion (R18 billion).

6. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen These Full House twins (31) have been building their empire from childhood. From quitting acting to focusing on fashion, they have managed to not only sustain their brand but make over a $1 billion dollars doing it!

7. Michael Jordan This legendary basketball (54) star is worth over $1,4 billion (R18 billion), largely thanks to his Air Jordan shoe deal with Nike and other business ventures.