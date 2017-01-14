8 times Liesl and Proverb gave us all the feels

Former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie (25) and Proverb (35) have been on our couple watchlist for the last few months.

After their initial Big Apple rendezvous, the two have already jetted off again on a romatic getaway to Jamiaca and Mexico.

It’s a tough life, hey?

YOU looks back at eight times the two gave us the feels.

1. When couldn’t keep their eyes off each other at a J-Cole concert

The couple were seen arriving together for the hip hop artist’s concert in June, where Proverb reportedly put his arm around Liesl and whispered in her ear over the music. Later, they both shared the memory on Instagram, with Proverb carrying roses in one hand.

A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on Feb 12, 2016 at 5:46am PST





2. When Liesl joined Proverb on his Idols New York trip

Trying to keep their love under wraps after the rapper’s controversial divorce, the two posted separately on Instagram where New York love goes to blossom — Central Park.

What did I wish for? A life filled with beautiful adventures ❤️ A video posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on Nov 11, 2016 at 6:05am PST

What a time to be alive! A photo posted by ProVerbMusic (@proverbmusic) on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:24am PST





3. When they took to the red carpet together for the first time

The couple turned heads in October, as Liesl wore a stunning red dress, attending the event with Proverb, who kept it classic with a grey suit and black tie.

A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:45am PDT





5. When they played cards in Jamaica.

A photo posted by ProVerbMusic (@proverbmusic) on Oct 24, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT





4. The time they snorkeled in the rain

Snorkeling was one of the first activities on the couples’ list, most recently in Mexico. Before they knew it, it was pouring, but the new lovers took it in their stride. Liesl took to Instagram to share the unforgettable experience, jokingly saying, ” When it starts pouring down but you’ve already paid for an activity.”

When it starts pouring down but you've already committed and paid for an activity.. 😂😂 #Yolo💃🏽 A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:44pm PST





Clearly smitten, Proverb posted a photo of him and his partner playing a game of cards on Tuesday. No matter who you are, there is always time for a good game of poker. Proverb matched his love-struck opponent, wearing a denim cap.

A photo posted by ProVerbMusic (@proverbmusic) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:24pm PST



6. When they showed off their beach bat skills in Mexico



Everything is perfect in this photo, taken on Sunday. From the couples’ smiles, to the boats along the coast and the ever-inviting sun. Keep ’em coming, guys!

A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:37am PST





7. When they welcomed 2017 together

What a way to ring in the new year — under a movie-like firework display in Jamaica. Liesl looks so happy!

May 2017 be the best year you've ever experienced in your life, God Bless! 💥 A video posted by ProVerbMusic (@proverbmusic) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:35am PST





8. When they posed with matching Macaw Parrots.

“Birds of a feather?” Liesl said, captioning the adorable picture of the two having more fun on holiday in Jamaica. The symbolism is deeper, however. According to spirit-animals.com, as a totem animal, Scarlet Macaw Parrots are said to use color for healing purposes.

Birds of a feather? 💃🏽 #SummerSixteen A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:56am PST

After a rough divorce, has Proverb found true love after all?

