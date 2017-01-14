8 times Liesl and Proverb gave us all the feels
Byon January 14, 2017
Former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie (25) and Proverb (35) have been on our couple watchlist for the last few months.
After their initial Big Apple rendezvous, the two have already jetted off again on a romatic getaway to Jamiaca and Mexico.
It’s a tough life, hey?
YOU looks back at eight times the two gave us the feels.
1. When couldn’t keep their eyes off each other at a J-Cole concert
The couple were seen arriving together for the hip hop artist’s concert in June, where Proverb reportedly put his arm around Liesl and whispered in her ear over the music. Later, they both shared the memory on Instagram, with Proverb carrying roses in one hand.
2. When Liesl joined Proverb on his Idols New York trip
Trying to keep their love under wraps after the rapper’s controversial divorce, the two posted separately on Instagram where New York love goes to blossom — Central Park.
3. When they took to the red carpet together for the first time
The couple turned heads in October, as Liesl wore a stunning red dress, attending the event with Proverb, who kept it classic with a grey suit and black tie.
5. When they played cards in Jamaica.
4. The time they snorkeled in the rain
Snorkeling was one of the first activities on the couples’ list, most recently in Mexico. Before they knew it, it was pouring, but the new lovers took it in their stride. Liesl took to Instagram to share the unforgettable experience, jokingly saying, ” When it starts pouring down but you’ve already paid for an activity.”
Clearly smitten, Proverb posted a photo of him and his partner playing a game of cards on Tuesday. No matter who you are, there is always time for a good game of poker. Proverb matched his love-struck opponent, wearing a denim cap.
6. When they showed off their beach bat skills in Mexico
Everything is perfect in this photo, taken on Sunday. From the couples’ smiles, to the boats along the coast and the ever-inviting sun. Keep ’em coming, guys!
7. When they welcomed 2017 together
What a way to ring in the new year — under a movie-like firework display in Jamaica. Liesl looks so happy!
8. When they posed with matching Macaw Parrots.
“Birds of a feather?” Liesl said, captioning the adorable picture of the two having more fun on holiday in Jamaica. The symbolism is deeper, however. According to spirit-animals.com, as a totem animal, Scarlet Macaw Parrots are said to use color for healing purposes.
After a rough divorce, has Proverb found true love after all?
