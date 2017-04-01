94-year-old McDonald’s employee still lovin’ it after 44 years

Talk about really lovin’ it!

A 94-year-old McDonald’s employee has celebrated 44 years of working for the fast-food franchise, and she has absolutely no plans to retire.

Loraine Maurer, from Evansville in Indiana, started working for the world-famous burger joint in 1973 after a disability forced her husband to quit his job.

“I told him we were too young to stay at home and so I went for a job,” she told ABC News.

Many years later and the family matriarch is now the manager and only works two shifts a week, waking up at three in the morning to open at five for breakfast on a Friday and Saturday.

Maurer’s colleagues threw her a special party in celebration of her more than four decades with the company, and those in attendance – including customers – were served free coffee, breakfast and cake.





And her regular customers adore her it seems.

“She’s the only one that knows how to make oats right,” said one of the partygoers.

After her husband’s death in 1980, Maurer began travelling more but would visit a McDonald’s wherever she found herself.

“I’ve been to Australia, Russia, Greece and Rome and I’d always look when I could fly over the cities. I’d look for the arch.”

And the McDonald’s veteran, who’s a mother of four, grandmother of six and great granny of seven, loves the food so much, she eats a meal with every shift she works.





“There isn’t anything I don’t like,” she said but says the fish sandwich is her favourite.

While the winter cold does make her consider retirement, she can’t tear herself away from the food outlet.

“I’d miss it too much. I really and truly enjoy it.”

