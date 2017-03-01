99-year-old woman beams with delight as she fulfils lifelong wish of being arrested

Very few people dream of ending up in prison, but a 99-year-old woman from Netherlands so badly wanted to be arrested that police had to oblige.

The woman, known only as Annie, has always had a bucket list of experiences she wanted to have before she died.

She reportedly always wanted to be arrested and taken into custody so her cousin called the police in their town and the agreed to grant her the unusual wish.

“Some arrangements were made and then we picked her up at her home (in a police car),” a police spokesperson later told BuzzFeed News. Annie was even placed in handcuffs and taken to a holding cell in a police vehicle where she spent a few minutes.

“We don’t usually do this, but we made an exception for Annie,” said the spokesperson. “It was just a couple of minutes in the cell. It was all about the experience. We don’t know why it was on her bucket list.”

The police shared photographs of the unique experience on their Facebook page, where it went viral. Judging by Annie’s ecstatically happy facial expression she enjoyed the experience just as much as she hoped she would!

