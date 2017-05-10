A new body trend has replaced the ‘thigh gap’ – and it could be even worse

First there was the thigh gap trend, which saw girls posting full-length mirror selfies in a bid to prove that their thighs did not touch; because the bigger the gap, the larger the success of achieving #BodyGoals.

Mercifully, the outrageous trend died down when it was slammed by celebs like Meghan Trainor and Beyonce.

But just when we thought we could finally close the door on the damaging fad, in sweeps another: ribcage bragging.

Ribcage bragging, as it was dubbed by Daily Mail, is exactly what the name suggests — sporting a bulging ribcage in your social media snaps.

Unfortunately, this #bodygoal trend seems to have been unwittingly started by celebs themselves.

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and model Bella Hadid are among the celebrities that have shared bikini pictures of their ultra-slim bellies on social media, where their ribcage is clearly visible. Intentional or no, it’s spurring on fans desperate to look the same.

“Just to drive the point home, Bella Hadid’s scarily skinny image has received 718,000 ‘likes’ to date,” Mail’s Sarah Young points out. “That’s a lot of fans thinking that having ribs so prominent you can count them is a good thing.”

“Isn’t it about time they paused to consider the message that these images communicate?” Young adds.

Besides, what is cool about sporting what looks like a cheese-grater on each side of your stomach?

