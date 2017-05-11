A selfie with friends cost this young man his life

A 26-year-old man reportedly drowned after he slipped from a rock and fell into a dam while taking selfies during an outing with friends.

The incident took place inside Matopo National Park in Zimbabwe over the weekend.

According to Chronicle newspaper, Tichawana Nyamande’s body was retrieved from Maleme dam on Monday following the tragedy on Sunday.

Nyamande slipped and fell into the dam while taking selfies with the water as his background. He hit his head on a rock and lost consciousness, the report said.

Efforts by his friends to rescue him failed. They reported the matter to the police.

In February, a man from Bulilimamangwe district in Plumtree was trampled to death when he and his two friends tried to take selfies with elephants.

Moses Ndlovu, 31, and his friends Methuseli Sibanda and Magezi Nyathi reportedly saw three elephants in a bushy area and “tried to drive them to a clearing so that they could take photographs with them”.

The elephants – two females and one bull – however, charged towards them and the three men fled the scene.

They ran in different directions, as the elephants pursued them.

The bull, however, caught up with Ndlovu and trampled him to death, while his two friends escaped unhurt.

Ndlovu’s body was found the following day by a passerby, who reported the matter to the village head.

Source: News24 Wire