Abandoned newborn found under tree in Durban

He lay quietly wrapped in a black T-shirt under a tree in Palmiet Road, Clare Hills, in Durban.

His placenta was still attached when a woman walking past found him.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the newborn was found on Saturday afternoon at around 14:30.

Botha said paramedics applied cord clamps and then cut the umbilical cord to free the baby.

He said it was still unclear who abandoned the baby.

His condition was stabilised and he was cleaned before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating.

News24