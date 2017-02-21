Actress Sarah Kozlowski lives it up in LA! See the pics

By Shanaaz Prince on February 21, 2017
Actress, Sarah Kozlowski visits the City of Angels and lets us in on some of her trip. PHOTO: Supplied

You may recognise her as Isidingo’s not-so-innocent sex-tape extortionist Pam Norton, but she’s soon to be seen in another SABC 2 series.

Bones Of My Bones, which follows the trials and tribulations of four friends, is set to air in March. But in the meantime the fiery redhead has been exploring Los Angeles in the US – for both business and pleasure.

Sarah was in the US for talks about a potential role in an upcoming TV show – so watch this space!

But while in the City of Angels, Sarah also found time for a fabulous photo shoot with hotshot LA fashion stylist Madison Dixon.

“Madison is exceptionally talented and wonderful to work with! We decided to merge our creativity and love for fashion to create something magnificent! The images were themed around some of the roles I may be taking on this year,” she told YOU.

While in LA, Sarah did a photo shoot with LA Stylist, Madison Dixon. PHOTO: Supplied

But Sarah’s trip wasn’t all work and no play. Her LA jaunt included a whole lot of sightseeing, coffee- and tea-drinking, and learning the ins and outs of the life of a Hollywood star. Take a look at some of her highlights.

Watching myself on the plane, Jongo was part of the inflight screening entertainment that was on option. It was such a weird, yet cool feeling. PHOTO: Supplied

There was a massive fire in the Hollywood Hills that blocked out the sun one afternoon. PHOTO: Supplied

Mammas Secret is a gorgeous spot situated in The Grove in West Hollywood that serves the thickest and most delicious Turkish coffee. PHOTO: Supplied

 

Paparazzi warning outside a popular restaurant in Malibu - Only in LA! PHOTO: Supplied

When I am in LA i always visit Little Tokyo and hang out in one of the Japanese tea bars. I love green tea. PHOTO: Supplied

When I am in LA I always visit Little Tokyo and hang out in one of the Japanese tea bars. I love green tea. PHOTO: Supplied