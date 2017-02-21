Actress Sarah Kozlowski lives it up in LA! See the pics

You may recognise her as Isidingo’s not-so-innocent sex-tape extortionist Pam Norton, but she’s soon to be seen in another SABC 2 series.

Bones Of My Bones, which follows the trials and tribulations of four friends, is set to air in March. But in the meantime the fiery redhead has been exploring Los Angeles in the US – for both business and pleasure.

Sarah was in the US for talks about a potential role in an upcoming TV show – so watch this space!

But while in the City of Angels, Sarah also found time for a fabulous photo shoot with hotshot LA fashion stylist Madison Dixon.

“Madison is exceptionally talented and wonderful to work with! We decided to merge our creativity and love for fashion to create something magnificent! The images were themed around some of the roles I may be taking on this year,” she told YOU.

But Sarah’s trip wasn’t all work and no play. Her LA jaunt included a whole lot of sightseeing, coffee- and tea-drinking, and learning the ins and outs of the life of a Hollywood star. Take a look at some of her highlights.