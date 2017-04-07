Alicia Keys’ two-year-old son is already beatboxing
Beatboxing at the age of two? It should probably be expected if you’re the son of music greats Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.
Two-year-old Genesis has melted hearts all over the internet after his dad posted the most adorable video of him beatboxing – with a little encouragement from dad, who can be heard in the background.
Kasseem Dean (38), who goes by the name Swizz Beatz, is an American hip-hop artist and producer known for hits such as Money In The Bank and On To The Next One. He married Alicia Keys (36), who’s known for If I Aint Got You and Fallin’, back in 2010