Alicia Keys’ two-year-old son is already beatboxing

Beatboxing at the age of two? It should probably be expected if you’re the son of music greats Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.



Two-year-old Genesis has melted hearts all over the internet after his dad posted the most adorable video of him beatboxing – with a little encouragement from dad, who can be heard in the background.

In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567😂😂😂😂 thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear ⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Kasseem Dean (38), who goes by the name Swizz Beatz, is an American hip-hop artist and producer known for hits such as Money In The Bank and On To The Next One. He married Alicia Keys (36), who’s known for If I Aint Got You and Fallin’, back in 2010

