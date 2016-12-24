All I want for Christmas: Find out what SA’s stars are doing this year

We asked some SA stars to fill us on their plans and traditions this Christmas – and seems family, food and fun are top of the tree. See? Celebs really are just like us!

Michaella Russell, actress

My Christmas will be very special this year as I’ll be in the UK for the first time over the festive season. I’ll be with my father’s side of the family, who are all English, and I’m looking forward to a beautiful, traditional Christmas – hopefully with a bit of snow as well. Christmas Day also marks my late gran’s birthday, so in her honour we’ll be making one of her delicious fruit cakes, wrapped in marzipan and stuffed full of fruit soaked in a naughty amount of liquor.

We usually do a Christmas Eve dinner with our family and on Christmas Day I’ll visit all my extended family’s lunches!

Didie Makobane, actress

I’m going to spend some time outside Joburg. Last year we were in the Northern Cape with family and this year we’ll be going to PE because the beach is always a good idea. My Christmas tradition is to spend the day with my family. I take this time to cook and spoil my family rotten. We invite extended family or go to visit family for the day. Either way, it’s always a day filled with laughter, delicious food and love.

Ashlinn Gray, singer

Our tradition is for the family to decorate the tree together, filling it with ornaments from around the world. We then have a pre-Christmas dinner with my entire family before we jet off to new countries as my parents give us a holiday as a gift every year instead of presents. This year we’ll be in the Bahamas! But through all the festivities, we like to remember that this time of year is a celebration of Christ’s birth.

Roxy Burger, TV and radio presenter and businesswoman

We’ll be in Plett on Christmas Day where we usually do the traditional turkey and generally overeat!

JJ Schoeman, designer

We’re having Christmas Day at home with a special home-cooked three-course dinner around the tree. Then we leave for Hartbeespoortdam on the 26th for a two-week break at a pet-friendly resort.

Howie Combrink, musician

I’ll be in the Western Cape celebrating Christmas with my girlfriend’s family. I like to cook and have taken over the gamon responsibility from my grandfather. My plan is to take it super easy and just enjoy Christmas Day this year with good friends and family.

DJ Sox, DJ

Christmas is family time and the day is spent with loved ones, celebrating life and giving thanks for everything we have.

Solo, rapper

I really hope I can be with my family in KwaMaphumulo, KZN, if I’m not working. The only tradition we have as a family is eating large amounts of food!

Akio Kawahito, DJ

As an artist the whole December is kind of up in the air because of bookings. I take Christmas dinner seriously though and regardless of where I am, I try to host a dinner and bake my famous five-star turkey for my friends and family.

Tebello Tibz Motsoane, musician and businessman

Christmas will be spent with my parents and I’ll be cooking them a feast.

Albert Frost, musician

My trio will be playing at the annual Boxing Day Blues Bash at Saronsberg Cellar in Tulbagh, my home town. But the highlight of the season will be having my little girls spending Christmas with me.

Lalla Hirayama, TV presenter

I’m keeping it simple this Christmas. It’s about spending time with family and friends, eating really good food and catching a tan while finally finishing that book I’ve been meaning to read all year! Mom’s in the kitchen cooking up a storm, I’m cheering her on from the sidelines and helping where she lets me. Family all around, sharing gifts and sharing laughs, that’s Christmas Day for me!

Chris Jaftha, TV presenter

My family and I will be digging into some yummy Christmas dishes. I love a roast leg of lamb with roast potatoes.