All4One in SA: we catch up with the soulful foursome

We swear, by the moon and the stars in the sky that US R&B group All4One are in town and we’ll be there to catch all the action!

Renowned for their Grammy-nominated hit, I Swear and other hits like So Much In Love and These Arms – if you’re a fan of the R&B 90s classics, this is definitely a show you won’t want to miss!

Made up of Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez and Tony Borowiak, the awesome foursome are performing their first South African show this weekend, kicking off the tour at tonight at Cape Town’s Grandwest Arena, tomorrow night at The Big Top Arena at Carnival City and ending it off on Sunday at Windmill Casino in Bloemfontein.

In case you need a little reminder, here’s a snippet of the boys performing at the Johannesburg press conference held at The Maslow Hotel earlier this week.



Tomorrow night it's on at Carnival City! #heartburstingexcitement #childhooddreamsandmemories #All4One #yaaaaas #ifshedoesntknowshestooyoungforyoubro A post shared by Shanaaz Prince (@shanaazprince) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:43am PST

We caught up with lead singer Jamie Jones who was excited to be in South Africa again.

“We haven’t done too much,” he says. “We were treated to an amazing dinner last night at a restaurant called Moyo, we had ostrich and Crocodile.”

Their Johannesburg and Cape Town shows will be opened by Idols finalist Tebogo Louw and according to the soulful boys the crowd is in for an energetic and fun time.

“We’ve been wanting to come for a long time, but we needed to find a great promoter to bring us and we finally hooked up Marmalade Productions and they made it happen,” adds Jamie. “We haven’t even performed yet and we’re already to come back.

Over the years, their hits have been inspired by religion, love and life and we’re pretty sure that one of their songs have had an impact on your life, one time or the other.

The boys may have grown in age but one thing is for sure, their music will never grow old! So what can we expect in the future?

“More touring and yes, more music,” says Jamie.

“We recently released our 20th anniversary CD called Twenty+ and we’re working on more new music now.” And as for us, we’re sure that the guys from All4One love South Africa as much as we love them.

“It’s been great here. The people are such genuine sweet people.”

All4One is presented by Mzansi Magic Music Channel and Marmalade Productions. For ticket bookings, visit Computicket, Shoprite Checkers and all House & Home Stores and ticket prices are as follows:

Cape Town from: R295 – R600

Johannesburg from: R295 – R700

Bloem from: R395 – R700