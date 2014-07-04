Amal Clooney hopes her fame can help victims of genocide

Amal Clooney wants to use the attention she receives as George Clooney’s wife to help victims of genocide.

The human rights lawyer, 39, has been campaigning on behalf of members of Iraq’s Yazidi community, who have been the victims of a campaign of targeted killings and atrocities carried out by Islamic State (IS) militants.

Speaking to the BBC, Amal said she hoped her profile as the wife of a Hollywood superstar would result in more people finding out about the Yazidis plight.

“There’s a lot of my work that takes place behind closed doors that is not ever seen,” she said. “I think if there are more people who now understand what’s happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it’s a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get.”

Amal is representing Nadia Murad, a woman captured by the militants in 2014 who alleges she was repeatedly raped until escaping. She is reportedly one of 5,000 women abducted by fighters as the group swept through territories in Iraq.

The lawyer has called for the IS militants to be formally investigated and hauled before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in the Netherlands.

In her BBC interview, Amal said the testimony of Yazidi victims, targeted as they are an ethnically distinct non-Muslim religious group, was some of the “most harrowing” she had ever heard.

She also urged United Nations and Iraqi officials to preserve evidence of genocide in the country, which she said includes a number of mass graves.

Amal will no longer be travelling to Iraq however, as George, 55, recently revealed he and his wife would avoid trips to the world’s danger zones as she is pregnant with twins.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” the Money Monster actor told Paris Match last month . “I will not go to South Sudan anymore (or) the Congo (and) Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.”

© Cover Media