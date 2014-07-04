Amy Schumer: ‘Giving up wine is no fun’

Comedienne Amy Schumer has no intention of ever giving up alcohol to improve her diet because going teetotal turns her into a complete bore.

The Trainwreck star is known for her love of a good wine, and she enjoys indulging in her favourite Pinot Grigio to unwind after a busy day.

Amy, who is known for her curves, has previously tried turning her back on booze to help her get into shape, and while she has experienced the health benefits of a wine-free lifestyle, she insists the trade-offs are not worth it.

“In the past couple years there have been times when I haven’t drunk for months,” she tells her friend Jessica Seinfeld in an interview for InStyle magazine. “What I find is I look so much better, feel amazing… and am so bored! Life isn’t that fun.

“So I can feel really good for a while (after giving up drinking), but then it’s one of the things that I look forward to, so until I am told, ‘You cannot do this anymore,’ I’ll probably continue to do it.”

The 35-year-old is relieved her career doesn’t depend on her looks alone, because in addition to taking a relaxed approach to her eating and drinking habits, she also has no qualms about ageing.

“What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on,” Amy says. “Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me.”

“I have never gotten anything done (cosmetically) because I’m, like, so gorgeous,” she laughs, adding, “I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet.”

She jokes she has no need for fillers to help preserve her youth because her face is round enough: “I cannot imagine a moment when I will need filler for my face as if it needs to be filled,” she remarks. “Can we unfill this? Let’s get an emptier.”

And she credits her parents with teaching her to be so self-assured. She quips, “My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel, and it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying.”

Despite her own put-downs, Amy exudes confidence on the cover of InStyle’s new May beauty issue, in which she poses half-submerged in a pool, wearing a white one-piece Lauren Ralph Lauren swimsuit with a plunging neckline, showing off plenty of cleavage.

Celebrating the sexy shoot on Twitter, Amy writes, “Proud to be on the cover of @instyle! Thank you”.

