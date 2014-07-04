AntiZuma: Protesters loot local shop

South Africans showed up in hundreds on Wednesday at Church Square and the Union Buildings in Pretoria, to demand President Jacob Zuma step down.

But things quickly turned ugly when partakers started looting a local shop.

Brig Sally de Beer, a spokesperson for the police, confirmed the incident and added that people have been arrested.



Some of the arrested guys locked behind the police van #sabcnews #NationalDayofAction pic.twitter.com/OYIkgHyev6 — Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) April 12, 2017

“We are awaiting further information and therefore cannot provide more detail,” she explained.

SABC shared photos of the incident on their Twitter account, which showed the looted shop, as well as a video of the suspects being loaded into the police vehicle.

The police have also allegedly recovered some of the stolen goods.