At least 19 dead after suspected terror attack at Ariana Grande concert

At least 19 people have been killed after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in the UK.

The explosion occurred at around 10.30 pm last night, as concert-goers were leaving the Machester Arena, CNN reports.

At least 50 people were injured in the blast, Greater Manchester chief constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement.

“We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.

“We are working closely with the national counter-terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners.”

The pop star was not hurt in the incident.

“Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened,” Joseph Carozza, the 23-year-old’s publicist told the LA Times.

After the suspected attack, the singer took to Twitter to express her shock.



broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

According to The Guardian, Joe Gregory, who was waiting outside the arena for his girlfriend, captured the blast on camera.