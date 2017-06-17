Avo art is now a thing – and we’re LOVING it

Avos may just be the best thing since sliced bread (or rather, the best thing on sliced bread) — but’s that not all they can be used for!

If you thought avocado lattes were taking the avo craze way too far then this new trend will leave you mind-blown. Avo art, anyone?

Read more: Calling all avocado-lovers: Avolattes are a thing!

Avo art pieces have been showing up on Instagram feeds all over the show and people can’t get enough. Pictures of the yummy green fruit open and intricately carved into beautiful patterns have been snapped by artists who saw the superfood as just another canvas for their creativity.

According to Artnet, the trend was started by Italian artist Daniele Barresi.

“When I touch my knife, my mind gives up to the heart and it transmits directly, to the hands, giving different forms to the decorations,” he wrote on Bored Panda. “It’s like magic.”

Unfortunately, pieces like Daniel’s — which took an hour to carve — won’t last very long, as the avo will soon start to brown.

Here are some of our favorite avo artworks:

This photo has got billions of views 🙈 A post shared by Daniele Barresi (@danielebarresi_artist) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

🌱 avocado GOYARD pattern アボカドに組亀甲 トライポフォビアは大丈夫かな？ #カービング#彫刻#avocado#goyard #carving#vegetablecarving#food#art#artist #green#vegetable A post shared by 岳 (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

The softest cocoon 🥑 (back in the womb) • I will be offering new works for sale tomorrow, Friday 9th June at 7pm Irish time (24 hours from now) 😊 you can preview the new listings in my website shop now – link in bio 💛 A post shared by Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Avocado art baby! 😍😍😍😍 by @gakugakugakugakugaku1 #theavocadoshow #amsterdam #avocadolovers A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on May 1, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

UK General Election has got me wishing I was her right now 🌴🥑🤷🏻‍♀️ #generalelection #uk #politics #peaceandquiet #avocadoart #avocado #art #design #saynotomagnolia #travel #dreaming A post shared by Say No To Magnolia (@saynotomagnolia) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

and what would this list be without some creative avo on toast action!

Avocado art by @fooddeco 💚 What do you guys think about this new pixelated avocado trend? #theavocadoshow #amsterdam #avocadolovers A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on May 17, 2017 at 4:16am PDT

Due Date Today!! (but no baby yet) Therefore Baby Avocado Roses on Toast.. 40 weeks and counting! #babyavocado #avocadotoast #avocado #fooddeco A post shared by F O O D D E C O (@fooddeco) on May 21, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Happy sunny morning especially with this happy dish 🥑🌺🌞 What are you up to today? (by @wkndamsterdam) #theavocadoshow #amsterdam #avocadolovers A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on May 27, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Sources: Instagram, Artnet, Time