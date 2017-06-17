Avo art is now a thing – and we’re LOVING it
June 17, 2017
Avos may just be the best thing since sliced bread (or rather, the best thing on sliced bread) — but’s that not all they can be used for!
If you thought avocado lattes were taking the avo craze way too far then this new trend will leave you mind-blown. Avo art, anyone?
Avo art pieces have been showing up on Instagram feeds all over the show and people can’t get enough. Pictures of the yummy green fruit open and intricately carved into beautiful patterns have been snapped by artists who saw the superfood as just another canvas for their creativity.
According to Artnet, the trend was started by Italian artist Daniele Barresi.
“When I touch my knife, my mind gives up to the heart and it transmits directly, to the hands, giving different forms to the decorations,” he wrote on Bored Panda. “It’s like magic.”
Unfortunately, pieces like Daniel’s — which took an hour to carve — won’t last very long, as the avo will soon start to brown.
Here are some of our favorite avo artworks:
🌱 avocado GOYARD pattern アボカドに組亀甲 トライポフォビアは大丈夫かな？ #カービング#彫刻#avocado#goyard #carving#vegetablecarving#food#art#artist #green#vegetable
A post shared by 岳 (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on
Avocado art baby! 😍😍😍😍 by @gakugakugakugakugaku1 #theavocadoshow #amsterdam #avocadolovers
A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on
and what would this list be without some creative avo on toast action!
Avocado art by @fooddeco 💚 What do you guys think about this new pixelated avocado trend? #theavocadoshow #amsterdam #avocadolovers
A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on
Happy sunny morning especially with this happy dish 🥑🌺🌞 What are you up to today? (by @wkndamsterdam) #theavocadoshow #amsterdam #avocadolovers
A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on
No smashed avo here! 😂🥑😘 We all love this green god of a fruit because this whole food is particularly incredibly wholesome! Here’s natures real Food Label: ⠀ ⠀ 🥑 2g fibre⠀ 🥑 60mg Folate⠀ 🥑 10g Vit. C⠀ 🥑 1mg Vit. E⠀ ⠀ We know they’re expensive but they are my go to “fast food”, especially for my mini toddler when I’m stuck for lunches and snacks! It also creates a healthy desert magic with cacao to make choc mousse 😋hmm I gotta make that again! And I’ve recently seen it replace coffee cups 🤔 How do you eat your Avos?? ⠀ #repost 📷@papayasnaturalfoods ⠀ •⠀ •⠀ •⠀ #avocado #breakfastinspo #creative #naturesfood #wholefoods #delicious #foodlabels #greenpower #fastfood #jbt #healthyfats #novitaminpillsneeded #foodismedicine #avocadoart #avocadotoast #eatwelllivewell #fitfood