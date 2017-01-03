Baby Biff’s first outing! Graeme Smith debuts newborn son at the cricket
January 3, 2017
South African cricketing legend Graeme Smith’s new baby boy has already attended his first cricket game. Not surprising, when your dad’s one of the country’s best-known players.
Graeme (35) and his girlfriend, Romy Lanfranchi (37), welcomed little Sebastien into the world at the end of December. The three were in attendance on Tuesday when South Africa and Sri Lanka tackled each other in Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. Smith posted a picture on Instagram, saying, “Sebastien’s first day at the cricket. Always my favourite test.”
Smith already has a son and daughter with his ex-wife, the Irish singer Morgan Deane, and Romy also has children from her previous marriage.
He shared the news of Sebastien’s birth on Instagram with the caption, “Incredibly proud and happy to welcome #babybiff to the world…. mom and baby doing so well and dad’s ecstatic! ❤️”
