Best friends shocked to discover they’re actually brother and sister!

Have you ever had a best friend so close, you’d consider them family?



This pair of #BestiesForever recently gave new meaning to the concept when they discovered they were actually biological siblings!

Best pals Jack Bowman and Georgia Bond, from Liverpool, always joked about being brother and sister. Both were conceived via IVF and Jack approached the Human Fertilisation and Embryo Authority, a group that holds records on all IVF births from 1 August 1991, to assist him in determining his sperm donor’s identity.

Jack’s results came back and also revealed he had a sister born in 1998. This prompted Georgia to request her sperm donor too and the friends anxiously awaited the outcome.

Georgia detailed the experience on Facebook.

“After weeks of sitting by the letter box with both excitement and dread, today we found we have the same sperm donor so we genuinely are brother and sister after all,” she wrote.

“Happiest person ever right now. To all those who were IVF, request your details – best thing I’ve ever done. Miracles can happen.”

Found out today my bestmate is my brother 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bDduGwMWKd — georgia (@georgialeahbond) April 27, 2017

A sincere case of friends who became family.

