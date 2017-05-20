Bey and Jay are NOT the richest celeb couple in the world – can you guess who is?

Jay Z and Beyonce are without a doubt one of the most powerful couples — and now they’ve reached another impressive milestone.

According to Forbes, Beyonce’s net worth is now roughly $350 million (R4,6 billion) and her husband Jay-Z has recently soared to over $850 million (R11,2 billion). This brings their combined net worth to over $1.6 billion (R21 billion).

So… providing for twins shouldn’t be much of a problem then?

The bulk of the couple’s wealth comes from Jay-Z’s companies and in particular, his music-streaming service, Tidal.

These figures are perhaps too much for us mere mortals to comprehend — so you’ll be shocked to hear there are couples out there worth even more than Jay and Bey’s eye-watering sum.

These are the top 10 richest couples of 2016. The worst part? Some of their relationships didn’t make it to 2017.

10. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

These famous actors’ net worth is an estimated $280 million (R3.7 billion) — and their marriage of 20 years seems to be going strong.

9. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

This notorious couple’s net worth is an estimated $285 million (R3.77 billion), almost exactly split down the middle.

8. Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

These exes were worth an estimated $400 million (R5.3 billion) but have since separated.

7. Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

The hunky quaterback and his a professional model sweetheart have an estimated net worth of $540 Million (R7.6 billion).

6. David & Victoria Beckham

The British power couple has an estimated net worth of $900 million (R11.9 billion).

5. Jay-Z & Beyonce

This couple comes in at number 5 with their combined net worth of $1.6 billion (R21 billion).

4. Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana

This couple infamously separated this year after the birth of their first child. Their combined net worth was $1.7 billion (R22.5 billion).

3. Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw

One of the most famous directors in Hollywood and his actress wife have a net worth of $3.5 billion (R46 billion).

2. Mariah Carey & James Packer

He asked him to be his wife with one of the most expensive rings in Hollywood history — but their union was not to be. They had a combined net worth of $4.2 billion (R55.6 billion).

1. Francois-Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek

The actress and entrepreneur have been married since 2009 and their net worth is whopping $5.1 billion (R67.5 billion), making them the richest celebrity couple in the world.

So, although Jay and Bey are doing better than most of us, they still have a long way to go if their goal is to become the richest celeb couple in the world.

Sources: Forbes, Wealthy Gorilla, CNN Money