Big changes on the cards for Angie and the kids

Angelina Jolie has laid rumours she’s moving to London to rest by renting out a second Malibu, California pad.

The actress has snapped up a $35,000 (R476,500)-per-month place a mile away from her other Malibu rental.

The new pad features six bedrooms, a pool, tennis court, and a private beach.

“The kids go back and forth between the two houses, and she also has nannies and staff that stay at both,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “The kids have been utilising the pools at both houses when the weather is nice, and the second house has a tennis court where they can skateboard and play ball. Angelina spends most of her time at the first house, but she likes to have options and be able to move everyone around.”

The Maleficent actress has been living with her six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, since splitting from her husband Brad Pitt last year.

She rented out the first place before she filed for divorce.

Late last year, her representatives shot down reports suggesting Jolie and the kids were planning a move to London after the actress/director accepted a post as a guest professor at the London School of Economics.

“She has no intention of moving to London,” one rep told Entertainment Tonight. “In fact, she is looking for a new home in the Los Angeles area.”

Jolie and Pitt struck a custody deal over their kids in early November, when Angelina was granted primary care of the kids, and Brad allowed visitation monitored by a therapist.

