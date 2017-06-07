BlackTapeProject: Is this trend on social media the most risqué of them all?

If you thought the underboob look was pushing the boundaries of fashion, the #BlackTapeProject definitely takes the cake when it comes to leaving as little to the imagination as possible.

The trend – started by Joel Alvarez, a designer from Miami in the US – has received mixed reactions from people on social media. The trend is documented under the hashtag #BlackTapeProject on Instagram and some women have taken such a liking to it that they’re even going out to clubs wearing nothing but sticky tape in strategic places.

Since starting the trend, Joel has gained quite a following and has even been to Las Vegas, Europe, and the Caribbean with his models.

“Embodying the character of Miami’s nightlife culture, The Black Tape Project incorporates one of the most common household items, coalesced with Joel’s artistic flare and the natural beauty of the human body,” his Facebook page states.

Thank you all for the love and support. #BlackTapeProject #art #tape #tapeart #bodytape #thekingoftape A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on May 15, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The tape comes in a variety of colours so as to give the illusion of an actual bikini on a woman’s body. Some women who have taken a liking to the trend opt to wear the tape only on their upper bodies with a pair of jeans for bottoms.

Do you think this fashion trend will be sticking around, or will it be forgotten within months? Let us know on our Facebook page

Sources: Daily Mail, ECR, Instagram

Read more: A new body trend has replaced the ‘thigh gap’ – and it could be even worse