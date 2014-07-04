Bonang finally moves on after Metro FM

JUST a month ago she resigned from Metro FM.

It is true that you can’t keep a good woman down. Bonang Matheba has bounced back after leaving her job at Metro. Bonang was hosting The Front Row for three years. But she resigned resignation came after the SABC confirmed that Lerato Kganyago had joined the TV personality.

A month later, Bonang has been named the host of the new Mzansi Magic cooking show, KFC Taste Kitchen. This is a new reality show which will show home cooks, not only professional chefs showing their creative skills in the kitchen.

The 13 week episodes show has 11 teams and two cooks competing against each other. The duo who will win the competition takes home a whooping R1 million.

The full prize package will be announced at a later stage. The participants are expected to cook original South African side dishes that complement KFC’s delicious original recipe chicken. The show will have interesting challenges testing the creativity of the cooks. The show will air on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) from 14 July to 10 October.

Khosi Biyela, Drum