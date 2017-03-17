Bonang just shared some seriously exciting news!

It’s really happening!

Bonang Matheba fans are in raptures over Queen B’s latest announcement — she IS getting her own reality show.

Rumours have been flying for months that the beloved TV personality was getting her own show. Although we did initially think the show would focus on both B and her beau, rapper AKA.

Read more: Are Bonang and AKA getting their own TV show?

But the star took to Insta to clarify the situation.

“Proud to ANNOUNCE!!! My brand new REALITY SHOW, #BeingBonang coming to VUZU AMP this JULY!!!” she captioned a glamour shot.

“Proudly brought to you by Bonang Matheba Entertainment & BarLeader TV!! Can’t wait to give a you glimpse into my world…. ”

But fans of SA’s hottest power couple should fear not. AKA is still going to be a big part of the show.

According to a statement on VUZU’s site, “The show will feature Bonang in her day to day business interactions alongside manager Jay Badza, snippets of her romance with AKA, her very close bond with her mom, the interwoven and often exhilarating relationship with her cousin Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe, and good times with her friend Lorna Maseko.”

Sphumelele Sibeko, Head of Reality for M-Net’s Local Entertainment Channels said, “It’s the show everyone’s been waiting for.

“Bonang is finally at a point in her life where she’s comfortable to give her fans a glimpse of what they’ve been so eagerly anticipating. Viewers will see her outright versatility: juggling business success with family, romance, and all out stardom. For the first time we will get to see Bonang the daughter, the entrepreneur, the lover, and the confidant.”