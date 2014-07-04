BREAKING: Baby Siwaphiwe’s mother arrested

The mother of the one-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo, who was taken in a hijacking in Durban on Friday, has been arrested.

According to EWN, police confirmed the woman had been taken in to custody in connection with the incident.

“We are grateful that the baby was found in a healthy condition without any injuries during the early hours of this morning,” said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

“We commend our members for effecting the arrest of three people involved in the alleged kidnapping, however it is unfortunate that one of the people taken into police custody is the mother of the baby.”

