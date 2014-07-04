Chris Brown accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has obtained a restraining order against the singer amid allegations he threatened her life.

Model and TV personality Tran filed her request for the protection order in a U.S. court earlier this month, expressing her fears Brown would act on comments he reportedly made about ending her life.

In her sworn statement to the judge, the 28-year-old claimed Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me”, and suggested he was still so upset by their 2015 split, he threatened to “shoot” Tran so no one else could have her.

According to papers obtained by TMZ.com, the beauty also revealed she had been a victim of domestic violence during her four-year on/off romance with Chris, alleging the R&B star “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs”.

If the assault accusations are true, the incidents would have occurred while the Forever hitmaker was serving five years on probation for his infamous 2009 beating of then-girlfriend Rihanna. His probation ended in 2015 after it was extended following violations for drugs and other altercations.

Tran goes on claim she recently became genuinely fearful for her safety after Brown reportedly made threats to harm one of her friends, and even threw a drink at them during a night out.

Brown, 27, has yet to respond to the explosive allegations, but he appeared to give credence to Tran’s side of story in a chilling video he posted online last month (Jan17), when he confessing to stalking women he falls in love with.

In the Instagram rant about women and relationships, he said, “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n**gas being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s**t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n**gas (sic)!”

He then added, “If I love you, b**ch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable (sic).”

The haunting clip was subsequently deleted from Brown’s social media page, but only after it went viral and sparked a backlash from other Instagram users.

