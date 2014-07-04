Chris Pratt: ‘I don’t take pictures with fans’

Chris Pratt refuses to take pictures with his fans because he has to be “economical” with his time.

The 37-year-old actor has become known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood over the past few years, but he did little to live up to that reputation when he revealed he always turns down fans’ requests to take a snap with him in an interview with Cigar Aficionado magazine.

Read more: Chris Pratt: I’m living the dream

“I’ve always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time,” he said. “If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.”

Chris has enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to roles in Jurassic World, Passengers and Guardians of the Galaxy and his marriage to fellow actor Anna Faris, and Chris admits he hates his new level of fame because it prevents him from acting on the spur of the moment.

Read more: Anna Faris flashes new diamond ring from hubby Chris Pratt: ‘I’m very, very lucky!’

“It’s tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do things you used to do spontaneously,” he mused. “What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don’t know me, so we can discover each other. I’d say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There’s something nice about being able to surprise somebody.”

Chris’ career is going from strength to strength, with the Guardians sequel and Jurassic World follow-up both on his agenda. But the father-of-one still struggles when he is approached by famous fans at industry events.

“There was this moment when I was at a party and Barbra Streisand and Jim Carrey both came up to me to tell me they loved what I’d done,” he recalled. “Streisand asked me, ‘How does it feel? You’re this year’s big thing.’ Jim Carrey told me the same thing. That was when those people stopped being my icons and became my peers.”

© Cover Media