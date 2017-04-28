Christian porn star declares ‘God is cool with it’

“I still have a normal life outside and when I get the chance, I go to church with a Bible in my hand.”

Brazilian porn star Kamilla Warneck shocked internet users all over the world when she declared that she is an evangelical Christian and God does not mind the work she does, in an interview for a popular X-rated online magazine show called Pornolandia.

Host Nicole Puzzi seemed taken aback when Kamilla made the statement and asked the star how she manages to reconcile her religion with her work.

“People are very judgmental,” Kamilla replied.

“They try to make you conform in a way they think an evangelical should be because society says so. But I don’t agree with this. I think God sees inside our hearts. He judges the good and the bad things you do, and I do good things for people. I’m a good person at heart and that’s what matters.”

Kamilla also added that she grew up in a strictly Christian home, and claims to have been devout since she was a girl.

The 25-year-old, later said she left home at the age of 15, but would not explain why.

Now, she’s estranged from her family because she divorced her husband of three years for a woman. They also do not know of her current occupation.

“As a child, I wanted to grow up to be a ballerina,” she admitted on the show.

“But I discovered I loved having sex when I was a teen and especially when people were watching. One New Year’s Eve I was making out in a tent with a guy I’d just met, and people outside could see what was going on by the shadows cast from a light behind the tent. It made me really excited and turned on to know they were watching what we were doing.”

The show concluded with a strip tease from Kamilla which included various weapons, including a gun and a knife, while she undressed for the camera.

She told the interviewer that she had never thought of doing an X-rated movie until a friend of hers invited her to do a raunchy sex show.

“Three months later I was invited to take part in an X-rated film and as I was curious about what it involved, I decided to accept the offer.”

“I love my work and I want people to appreciate and respect what I do. It’s a job where I make good money and I am successful.”