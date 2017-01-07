Congratulations! Caster & Violet celebrate their white wedding

Congrats, Caster and Violet!

The couple, who had a traditional wedding in December 2015, celebrated their white wedding in Pretoria yesterday, surrounded by loved ones.

Violet Raseboya was breathtaking in a white gown and Caster stunned in an embroidered blue jacket and white pants.

Love that is unbreakable! #love #ourweddingday #perfectday #perfectcouple #married #casviowedding A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:16am PST

The Olympic gold medalist captioned one of her pictures, “Our perfect day” and shared a few on social media.

My heart… #loveyou #ourweddingday #ourperfectday #married #casviowedding A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:19am PST

The pair have been partners for many years and Caster calls Violet “my heart” in one of her Instagram images.

#casviowedding #casvio #ourweddingday #married A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Guests were thrilled to be part of the couple’s special day with one commenting “This wedding was perfect.”

This wedding was perfect #casvio 'wedding A photo posted by noko matlou (@nokomatlou11) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:21am PST

The wedding was a festive affair with much dancing after the formalities were over.