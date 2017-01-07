Congratulations! Caster & Violet celebrate their white wedding
Byon January 8, 2017
Congrats, Caster and Violet!
The couple, who had a traditional wedding in December 2015, celebrated their white wedding in Pretoria yesterday, surrounded by loved ones.
Violet Raseboya was breathtaking in a white gown and Caster stunned in an embroidered blue jacket and white pants.
The Olympic gold medalist captioned one of her pictures, “Our perfect day” and shared a few on social media.
My heart… #loveyou #ourweddingday #ourperfectday #married #casviowedding
A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on
The pair have been partners for many years and Caster calls Violet “my heart” in one of her Instagram images.
Guests were thrilled to be part of the couple’s special day with one commenting “This wedding was perfect.”
The wedding was a festive affair with much dancing after the formalities were over.
A photo posted by Lizelle Stemmett (@lizellestemmett) on