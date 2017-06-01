Couple arrested for selling their daughters to friend for sex

A British couple have been arrested for selling their teenage daughters to a friend so he could have sex with them.

The couple, who for legal reasons can’t be named, fled their home on the Spanish island of Mallorca last year after they were convicted of the crime – which dated back to 2009.

But the fugitives were caught by members of Spain’s Civil Guard in Cártama, Málaga, in the south of the country. The pair, who are 54 and 59 years old respectively, were hiding in a shed on a farm.

They were found guilty of the sexual abuse of minors (one of the girls was believed to have been 12 when the crimes took place).

“The facts go back to the year 2009 when the couple offered their underage daughters to have sexual relations with a person known to them in exchange for an economic benefit, the reason why they were convicted in the year 2016 for the crime of sexual abuses to minors,” a spokesperson for the Civil Guard said.

“After the sentence those now detained fled the island of Mallorca where they lived to avoid their entry into prison, being located by agents after several months of searches.

“The couple remained hidden during this time in a shed located on a farm on the outskirts of Cártama, Malaga.”

The couple remain in police custody.

Sources: mirror.co.uk, metro.co.uk, dailymail.co.uk