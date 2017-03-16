Crime expert’s shocking claims: Maddie was not kidnapped

A Portuguese crime expert alleges Madeleine McCann died in her parents’ hotel room.

Investigator Moita Flores told Portuguese website Flash that he believes this is what happened to the three-year-old when she disappeared in 2007.

He reckons that it would have been impossible for a kidnapper to climb through the hotel’s window with a child.

Maddie, as she’s known, disappeared while her parents, Kate and Gerry, were having dinner at a restaurant in the resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal on 3 May 2007.

NEW LEAD: Police ‘honing in’ on new man in the unsolved case of missing Maddie McCann

They’ve been searching for her ever since and firmly believe they’ll find her alive.

Moita believes that a reconstruction of that evenings events and the hotel room are the only way to get to the bottom of the case.

Clarence Mitchell, spokesperson for the McCanns, told The Sun Online that Kate and Jerry refuse to comment on the accusations and consider it to be merely speculation.

Meanwhile nearly ten years after her disappearance, the case is still making headlines.

YOU earlier reported that British authorities have offered an additional R1,3 million to continue the investigation until September.

According to report police are on the trail of a former employee of the Ocean Club resort where the McCann’s stayed, because the Portuguese man apparently has critical evidence which could solve the case of the little blonde girl’s disappearance.

“They’re not suggesting he stole Maddie but he may know people who could have been involved.”

But the British police are quiet about the new lead and a spokesperson for the investigative team at Scotland Yard simply said that that the investigation is “going ahead”.