Dave Franco is officially off the market

Hollywood couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie are married.

Details about the nuptials are hazy but representatives for the stars have confirmed the happy news.

Franco met the former Mad Men star at the 2012 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, and they became engaged in August, 2015 after the Now You See Me star presented his fiancee with a rose gold Irene Neuwirth diamond ring.

Last year (16), Alison revealed she had no intentions of ever becoming a bride until she fell in love with James Franco’s younger brother.

The How to Be Single star told the New York Post she was never the kind of girl to dream about her wedding day as a child, and after deciding to pursue a “crazy” career in Hollywood, she wrote off her chances of ever settling down.

“I never wanted to get married,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Well, that’s not my path in life, because I’m choosing this crazy lifestyle’.”

However, that all changed once she met Dave, who made her realise there was more to life than work.

“I fell in love,” Alison smiled. “Acting is fulfilling, but it’s also not the only thing.”

Alison also revealed she missed out on the chance to date another celebrity, Jason Sudeikis, after a mutual pal tried to play matchmaker and set the pair up.

“We never dated but prior to this movie, about four or five years ago, (friend) Dan… texted me one day and was just like, ‘Would you mind if I set you up with Jason Sudeikis?'” Alison recalled on U.S. talk show The View in September, 2015, “and I was like, ‘No, that sounds great!’ And then 20 minutes later, he’s like, ‘Oh, never mind, he’s seeing someone’.”

Jason began dating another actress, Olivia Wilde, in late 2011. They became engaged in 2013.

