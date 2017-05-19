#DearSouthAfricanWomen – Twitter has some advice for you

By Pam Magwaza on May 19, 2017
STOCK PHOTO: Unsplash

Oh, Twitter users and their infinite wisdom!

In light of the recent outrage against women abuse following the murder of Karabo Mokoena, Twitter users took to the platform to give South African women advice that might either save their lives or help them to better protect themselves.

Here are some of the tweets:

