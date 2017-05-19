#DearSouthAfricanWomen – Twitter has some advice for you
Byon May 19, 2017
Oh, Twitter users and their infinite wisdom!
In light of the recent outrage against women abuse following the murder of Karabo Mokoena, Twitter users took to the platform to give South African women advice that might either save their lives or help them to better protect themselves.
Here are some of the tweets:
#DearSouthAfricanWomen make sure when he takes you out on a date you are with couple of your friends 😆😆
— GodLivingTestimony (@machabaphala22) May 19, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen Our lack of paranoia as parents/women leaves us/our kids vulnerable to predators & pedophiles. Let’s be vigilant
— Ke Lerato (@Lera_too_too) May 19, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen We can’t keep quiet about that friend of ours who’s being abused just to keep peace. What kind of peace is that?
— Hlatsentle (@hlatsentle) May 19, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen seeing as these savages won’t protect us we need to muster up the strength to protect ourselves!!!! pic.twitter.com/QijgUqBoR6
— Desireé Moila (@DesireeMoila) May 19, 2017
No man is entitled to your
✅body
✅beauty or
✅being.
— ♡JustMe (@bailey_bernice) May 19, 2017
A guy who loves you will wait for you to be ready for anything.
— ♡JustMe (@bailey_bernice) May 19, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen Teach your sons how to love and your daughters how to tell the difference.
— Manta Mandisi Yako (@MantaYako) May 19, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen DO NOT invite him to your house on your first date. Ever. Public space first , private space later.
— TK 🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@tk_wodumo) May 19, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen pepper spray is only R59,99 at checkers get yourself one these streets are not safe anymore pic.twitter.com/bLBoCPa9lw
— Tsatsi (@SydneyMakhubo) May 18, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen
Through a rapists eyes… don’t be an easy target#SaveALife Pls RT for awareness pic.twitter.com/8frAD70akH
— South African Heroes (@SA_Heroes) May 18, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen
You have the right to interrogate every piece of dodgy info you have on that man! ‘Stalkertude’ is the new Fortitude
— Tatum-lee Louw (@tatumlee25) May 19, 2017
#DearSouthAfricanWomen do this yal… pic.twitter.com/rXneliT6mo
— Mashao Bradley (@mashao_bradley) May 19, 2017
