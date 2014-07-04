Dineo expected to have ‘greatest impact’ in SA on Thursday night

The tropical storm Dineo reached land last night when it hit Inhambane in Mozambique.

This video of the storm emerged yesterday late afternoon:



Wind speed in the eye of the storm yesterday was estimated to be at around 120 km/h, ENCA reported. But with it comes wind gusts of more than 160 km/h.



Daily Map | TC #Dineo expected to make landfall in #Mozambique today. Click to zoom in: https://t.co/csuBuJcCzG pic.twitter.com/ZwXg1KHZxg — EU Humanitarian Aid (@eu_echo) February 15, 2017

“Dineo is really living up to the notoriously fickle and unpredictable nature of such tropical systems,” the SA Weather Service said in a statement.

Read more: Tropical storm headed to SA: what you need to know

In SA, Dineo is set to bring heavy rainfall in places over the northern lowveld and adjacent escarpment regions of Limpopo on Thursday evening, the SA Weather Service said.

“The greatest impact (with respect to South African provinces) is suggested to be overnight Thursday and into the morning hours of Friday, when heavy rain can be expected over the entire eastern half of Limpopo (including the Kruger National Park), where 100 to 200mm of rain could occur per day.



Great thunderstorm activity across central RSA with Tropical Cyclone Dineo to the NE. Dry air ahead of cyclone as seen over NE SA pic.twitter.com/esxLN4YjXi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 15, 2017

By early Friday morning the surface vortex (core) of Dineo should begin dissipating in the region of Musina and Beit Bridge in the northern part of Limpopo province.

By Saturday, Dineo will drift into Botswana, but showers are still expected to continue over Limpopo Province.

Forecaster at the South African Weather Service Dipuo Tawana told The Citizen the tropical storm was also expected to affect people in the northern parts of Gauteng, including Hammanskraal.

“Based on our information, the storm is expected to be severe,” Tawana said. “We are expecting wind speeds of between 80 and 90km/h.”

The rest of Gauteng can expect just a 30% chance of isolated showers and thundershowers.

“Much-needed rainfall, as long as not harmful will be welcomed by many.”

Read more: 21 unbelievable photos and videos of Joburg’s flash floods