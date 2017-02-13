Do you want to be the Queen’s tweeter?

The longest-reigning monarch is on the hunt for a “digital communications officer” whose job description includes managing Queen Elizabeth’s Twitter account.

According to The Sun, Buckingham Palace recently advertised the job opportunity, which will pay a cool £30 000 (almost R500 000) a year.

Besides the appealing salary, the job comes with a “comprehensive benefits package” with perks such as training and “personal development” and an employer contribution pension scheme.

Along with Twitter, the palace newbie will also be expected to manage Her Majesty’s other social media accounts – including documenting state visits, award ceremonies and royal engagements.

So, you’re a Twitter junkie and you know your way around Instagram and Facebook. Can you apply?

Only if you’re university-educated with an “eye to the future” and experience of managing websites, according to the ad. On top of that, candidates are also expected to be skilled in photography and videography.

“It’s knowing your content will be viewed by millions. It’s finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage,” the ad reportedly reads.

“This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.”

Eep, no pressure.

The Queen has quite a social media presence to maintain, with an audience of 27,7 million followers on Twitter.

The monarch doesn’t personally tweet much, as this is a duty given to palace officials, but according to The Independent her first personally drafted tweet was issued in 2014 after opening a new exhibition at the Science Museum in London.

The tweet was compiled in front of a large crowd, as Science Museum director Ian Blatchford invited the queen up to the keyboard to issue her first royal tweet.

The tweet read: “It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R.”

Her most recent tweet was last year on 21 June when she took to Twitter to thank everyone for their birthday wishes.