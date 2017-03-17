Eva Mendes goes for tropical glamour with new fashion collection

Eva Mendes proved to be the perfect model when it came to showing off her latest fashion line.

The Hollywood star began working with retailer New York & Company in early 2013, and launched her latest collection for spring/summer 2017 on Thursday in Miami.

Making her first public appearance in six months at last week’s launch, Eva stunned in one of her own designs. Now the advertising campaign for the new clothes has also dropped, and again Eva looks effortlessly chic in garments from the range, which has been dubbed Garden Of Eva.

Wearing a number of printed ensembles, the 43-year-old kept to a tropical theme with pineapples and jungle leaves adorning girly dresses and headscarves.

A pretty parasol motif also features on ladylike skirts and blouses, while figure hugging dresses in block colours add even more glamour to the line.

On Sunday, the Hitch actress uploaded a black and white snap to her Instagram account from Thursday’s launch, showing her hugging New York & Company head Gregory J. Scott.

“When you love your boss,” she captioned the photo adding a heart emoji.

“Thank you @nyandcompany for such a rad and real partnership. We’re opening more stores and I could not be more excited.

“Adios Miami. Te adoro.”



She also uploaded other snaps of herself at the launch, where she wore an aqua floor length gown from the new line.

“Gracias to everyone who came out to celebrate my new collection with @nyandcompany and the opening of our Dadeland Mall Boutique!” she posted. “This is our biggest collection yet. Over a hundred pieces including bags, jewelry and shoes. Sizes from zero to twenty. Made with lots of love. Besos! #evamendesnyc.”

