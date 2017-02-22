Famous family member reaches out to Hannah Cornelius’ family: ‘I’m sorry I never met her’

Hannah Cornelius (21), the student who was murdered on May 27 in Stellenbosch was supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s (28) cousin.

Candice’s father, Willem Swanepoel, is Hannah’s father’s cousin, also Willem, a magistrate in Simonstown.

Although Candice never met Hannah, Willem says his daughter was devastated when she heard of her tragic death.



🕊💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:39am PST

“When we were young, my family visited Willem (Cornelius) a lot,” says Willem Swanepoel from his home in Somerset West.

“We had a good time together as little boys. But the older one gets, you get married and have children. Unfortunately, our roads parted.

“My mom, Susan, called me the day after Hannah’s murder and told me what had happened. When we talked to Candice again in America, we told her about her cousin’s death.”



Thank you @voguemagazine for having me at the Tony awards tonight @thetonyawards and @prabalgurung for dressing me and being my lovely date! 😘 glam: @cgonzalezbeauty @daniellepriano #tonyawards2017 #radiocitymusichall A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Willem says after her daughter had read about Hannah’s death on the internet and what happened to her, she told him and his wife, Eileen, that she was sorry she never met her.

“I saw Willem (Cornelius) at Hannah’s funeral. We will definitely make a plan to come together more often soon.”

Hannah’s parents, Willem and Anna, are currently abroad.

Meanwhile, the fourth suspect has decided not to file an application for bail.

Eben van Niekerk is being charged with murder, attempted murder, motor theft, aggravating circumstances, abduction and rape.

The other accused in the case are Vernon Witbooi (32), Geraldo Parsons (26) and Nashwill Julies (28). They will appear again on 28 July in Stellenbuch’s magistrate’s court.

Four men attacked Hannah and a friend of hers, Cheslin Marsh, in Stellenbosch while sitting in her blue Citi Golf.

Her body was later found on the Groenhof farm. She allegedly died after she was allegedly raped.