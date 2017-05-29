Feast your eyes on the largest pizza slice you’ve ever seen

Imagine sinking your teeth into a warm, thick crust covered in a tangy sauce, tantalising meats and decked with stretchy, melted mozzarella cheese.

The thought alone is enough to get your mouth drooling, isn’t it?

Every slice of pizza is a slice of heaven. But sadly, often our gluttony leaves us wanting more after we’ve taken that final bite.

Well, a couple has kinda solved that problem.

JP Lambaise and his wife Julia have created what could be the world’s largest slice of pizza.

The couple, who run a YouTube channel called HellthyJunkFood, teamed up with Lazy Moon Pizzeria in Orlando, Florida, to create the gigantic slice of cheesy bliss.

They shared a video, which documented the process, on their YouTube channel. The video racked up more than half a million views and had people drooling in the comment section.

While we probably won’t have the privilege of tucking into the calorie-packed pizza slice, there’s no harm in feasting our eyes on it.

Guilt-free pleasure at its best!