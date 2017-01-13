First class all the way: AKA and Bonang live it up in paradise

At the end of 2016 local rap superstar AKA tweeted that he told himself he “would never be subjected to the humiliation of flying business class again”.

And by the looks of his latest adventure with girlfriend Bonang Matheba, he is sticking to his promise of living 2017 in luxury.



Told myself in 2016 I would never be subjected to the humiliation of flying business class again. THATWAY ↗️1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/yW6ccbNBRO — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 7, 2017

The two kicked off the new year with a vacation in Thailand and of course, they flew in style.



…..another adventure begins!! 🌺🌞Ⓜ🐝📸 #PassportGang #Travel A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! 🌐 …. yea … THAT WAY ↗️ My Vacation has officially begun. ☀️🌊 A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

The glamorous pair is staying in the luxury five-star Paresa resort in Phuket, which Bonang has dubbed “heaven”.



MORE LIFE Ⓜ️EGA 🙏🏽🍷 A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Heaven. 🌺😍🍾 A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

They spent some time exploring the idyllic islands, enjoying the local cuisine, racing around the in buggies and experiencing the night life.

Thailand…. 😍😂🌺👌🏽 #travel #phuket #thailand A video posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:06pm PST





THE WORLD IS YOURS 🎥🙏🏽🌍 A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

….this dress was my Christmas gift from my beautiful Mother…. 🌺😍❤👌🏽 Walking the streets of Patong…. 📸👑🐝 #blackgirlmagic #ootd #Phuket #Patong #MyIpanema A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:01am PST

……today, we buggy through the jungle!!! 😝😌🌺🌞 #thailand #phuket #ootd #travel A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:53am PST





Pull up on you!!!!! 🇹🇭 A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:09am PST

And of course, Bonang looks ultra-fabulous while doing it.



Butter. African Butter. 👑😌❤😍 #travel #phuket #thailand #blackgirlmagic 📸 @jitenramlal Three piece by @nanawax A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:37am PST

……🌺❤👑🐝 #thailand #phuket #travel #ootd 📸@jitenramlal A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:25pm PST