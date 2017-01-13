First class all the way: AKA and Bonang live it up in paradise

By Mieke Vlok on January 13, 2017

At the end of 2016 local rap superstar AKA tweeted that he told himself he “would never be subjected to the humiliation of flying business class again”.

And by the looks of his latest adventure with girlfriend Bonang Matheba, he is sticking to his promise of living 2017 in luxury.


The two kicked off the new year with a vacation in Thailand and of course, they flew in style.


…..another adventure begins!! 🌺🌞Ⓜ🐝📸 #PassportGang #Travel

A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on



HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! 🌐 …. yea … THAT WAY ↗️ My Vacation has officially begun. ☀️🌊

A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

The glamorous pair is staying in the luxury five-star Paresa resort in Phuket, which Bonang has dubbed “heaven”.


MORE LIFE Ⓜ️EGA 🙏🏽🍷

A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

Heaven. 🌺😍🍾

A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

They spent some time exploring the idyllic islands, enjoying the local cuisine, racing around the in buggies and experiencing the night life.

Thailand…. 😍😂🌺👌🏽 #travel #phuket #thailand

A video posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on



THE WORLD IS YOURS 🎥🙏🏽🌍

A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

……today, we buggy through the jungle!!! 😝😌🌺🌞 #thailand #phuket #ootd #travel

A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on



Pull up on you!!!!! 🇹🇭

A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

And of course, Bonang looks ultra-fabulous while doing it.


……🌺❤👑🐝 #thailand #phuket #travel #ootd 📸@jitenramlal

A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

😌😍❤🌺

A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on