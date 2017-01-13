First class all the way: AKA and Bonang live it up in paradise
Byon January 13, 2017
At the end of 2016 local rap superstar AKA tweeted that he told himself he “would never be subjected to the humiliation of flying business class again”.
And by the looks of his latest adventure with girlfriend Bonang Matheba, he is sticking to his promise of living 2017 in luxury.
Told myself in 2016 I would never be subjected to the humiliation of flying business class again. THATWAY ↗️1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/yW6ccbNBRO
— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 7, 2017
The two kicked off the new year with a vacation in Thailand and of course, they flew in style.
The glamorous pair is staying in the luxury five-star Paresa resort in Phuket, which Bonang has dubbed “heaven”.
They spent some time exploring the idyllic islands, enjoying the local cuisine, racing around the in buggies and experiencing the night life.
And of course, Bonang looks ultra-fabulous while doing it.