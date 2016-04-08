Former anorexic teen now gets chased by paps as Taylor Swift lookalike

She went from an insecure girl battling anorexia to turning heads as a Taylor Swift lookalike.

Teegan Jarratt is a delivery driver who weighed just 38 kg while battling anorexia. For three years, the 18-year-old from Queensland, Australia survived on just 250 calories (1046 KJ) a day and suffered from social anxiety.

But last year, her life changed forever when she was mistaken for pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Screaming 😘👌🏻 #scream #beautiful #beyourself #dontjudge #photogenic #iloveshowpo @iloveshowpo A post shared by Teegan Jarratt (@tjarratt98) on Jun 24, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

“Last year on the Gold Coast a whole heap of cars stopped and had to be told to move along because they thought I was Taylor Swift,” Teegan recalls.

“People were pulling over and jumping out of their cars. Paparazzi started getting their cameras out thinking I was her and following me.”

Teegan began struggling with social anxiety and anorexia at age 14 and would weigh herself three times a day and over-exercise to burn off her daily calorie intake.

The teenager has struggled all her life with self-acceptance, and at first battled to deal with the attention her resemblance to the US pop songstress brought.

I guess we take similar photos 😘 my new video is up guys!! Link is in my bio A post shared by Teegan Jarratt (@tjarratt98) on May 2, 2016 at 2:45am PDT

She added, “When people first noticed my resemblance to Taylor I used to have people coming up to me all the time. It meant I didn’t go out in public because of my social anxiety.”

Now Teegan dreams of being a model and says having a famous lookalike has boosted her confidence.

She has also managed to capitalise on her resemblance to the popstar by setting up her business Tay Tay Parties, which provides photos, karaoke and dancing games for young children and Taylor Swift fans.

Love this photo, and no I didn’t crop my boyfriend out 👌🏻😂 A post shared by Teegan Jarratt (@tjarratt98) on Apr 15, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT

“Before I even had the business I did a kids’ party because a mom contacted my family friend and said I looked like Taylor and her daughter was a massive Taylor Swift fan.

She now charges $100 AUD (R980) for an hour and a half which includes karaoke, dance games, and photos.

Her uncanny resemblance to her celebrity doppelganger means she is regularly approached for autographs and photographs and followed by unwitting fans.

Found this photo of Taylor hah, I guess we take the same sort of photos 😉 #beach A post shared by Teegan Jarratt (@tjarratt98) on Apr 7, 2016 at 9:48pm PDT

Of course, it helps that Teegan herself is a huge Tay Tay fan.

“She has helped me a lot and she doesn’t let anything bring her down, she overcomes her haters,” the younsgter says. “I don’t actually see the resemblance between myself and Taylor, I don’t think I look like her,” she confessed.

When the 18-year-old went to watch the American songstress perform in Australia’s Gold Coast last year, she claims fans even began jumping out of their cars and chasing her when they mistook her for the singer.

Her job as a pizza delivery girl exposes her to many people who recognise her resemblance to the Bad Blood singer.

“On deliveries at work I’ve been recognised a few times, a whole football team got photos with me they were all like ‘it’s Taylor Swift’

“At work, I have my hair all back and a hat on, and people still say I look like Taylor Swift.”

She hopes to one day be a model who makes a difference by raising awareness about anxiety and mental health issues.

On her fight with anorexia Teegan says, “When I had anorexia, people would tell me just to eat but it doesn’t work that way – a lot of people don’t understand mental illness. I used to count calories and over exercise to burn the food off.”

Why so serious? #serious #seriously A post shared by Teegan Jarratt (@tjarratt98) on Jun 4, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

“I’m still self-conscious of my weight as I don’t see myself the normal size like other people do. Anorexia stopped me from going to school because I had no energy and I developed depression as well. I wouldn’t eat at all during the day because of the calories, my mind would tell me not to eat and I lost a lot of confidence in myself,” she says.

Teegan now aims to make a change and inspire young women to love themselves as they are and to seek help for mental health issues and she said she continues to look up to Taylor Swift and admires her personal strength.

