Four-year-old dies from ‘dry drowning’ nearly a week after going swimming

A heartbroken family have warned of ‘dry drowning’ after their son died four days after swimming.

Devastated parents Tara and Franciso Delgado Jr spoke out after their four-year-old son Frankie passed away on Saturday in Houston, Texas in the US.

The child had suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea several days after he had gone swimming with the family. According to CNN, Frankie was playing in the waters of the Galveston Bay when he was it by a wave, although he had seemed fine after the incident.

Nearly a week after the fact, the tot had complained of a sore shoulder. Later, he stopped breathing while taking a nap.

His parents rushed him to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Doctors found fluid in Frankie’s lung which they believe was a result of dry drowning, although his official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The little-known condition, also known as secondary drowning, occurs when water has been inhaled.

Frankie’s older sister Desiree said, “This summer we hope to raise awareness to other families so nobody has to go through what we are going through. Please take the signs serious and be cautious”

She has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the unexpected costs.

