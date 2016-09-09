Gabourey Sidibe tackles personal struggles in new memoir

Gabourey Sidibe has opened up about facing her personal struggles in her new memoir.

The American actress skyrocketed to prominence in 2009 when she played the part of Claireece Jones in Lee Daniels’ acclaimed film Precious.

In her upcoming book, titled This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, Gabourey not only gives insight into her Hollywood career but also writes about her weight loss surgery, battle with Type 2 diabetes and journey towards body confidence.

“You don’t get to talk about my body if you like it or not; it’s my body,” she told Nylon magazine of her new attitude towards her appearance. “I have been struggling with weight my entire life. I realise that as long as I have a body it will be a struggle.”

Gabourey spent around three years writing her memoir, which also delves into her first job as a phone sex “talker”, her unconventional rise to fame and fights with bulimia as a college student.

And the star wasn’t afraid to speak candidly when it came to her fight with the eating disorder.

“I always wanted to throw up because I was so sad. I really liked challenging myself not to eat for three days. Sometimes I would eat a slice of bread and drink a bottle of water just to throw it up,” she shared.

While the 33-year-old has found success in movies and TV, she admits that she still deals with many of the same issues and continues to worry about money. Though she insists that even though she has translated her thoughts to the page, it doesn’t mean she’s become “perfect” all of a sudden.

“A lot of people will write a book and pretend whatever they are writing about they are done with, and now they are perfect. I’m not perfect. I am just as f**ked up. I am who I am, and all of this s**t in my life will be a struggle forever… but I’m fine. Well, I’m becoming fine,” she smiled.

This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare is due to be released on 1 May.

