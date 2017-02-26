Game of Thrones actor dead at 36

By Kirstin Buick on February 26, 2017
Got


Game of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died, reportedly of heart failure.

The actor, best known for his role as giant Mag the Mighty on the HBO smash-hit, Game of Thrones, died on Saturday night, The Mirror reports.


At 7ft 7in (2,3 m) tall, he was the UK’s tallest man in 2007.


Neil, who has also appeared in British series Doctor Who as the Fisher King, pursued a career in basketball in the US before turning his attention to acting.

In a past interview, Neil said he was used to people gawking at him for his enormous stature, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

“I do cause a bit of a stir wherever I go, with people pulling out cameras, but it doesn’t bother me.”


“I’ve never been embarrassed about my height and I actually like the size I am. It’s something unique and original.

“My group of friends are great and I come from a good family, so being tall hasn’t ever been an issue. I’ve not been self-conscious.”

Tributes have poured in for the basketballer-turned-TV star on Twitter.



