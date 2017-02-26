Game of Thrones actor dead at 36

Such a shame about Neil Fingleton ! I had the pleasure of meeting him 😢 #neilfingleton #gameofthrones #hbo pic.twitter.com/3fLzvXs50S

At 7ft 7in (2,3 m) tall, he was the UK’s tallest man in 2007.



Neil, who has also appeared in British series Doctor Who as the Fisher King, pursued a career in basketball in the US before turning his attention to acting.

In a past interview, Neil said he was used to people gawking at him for his enormous stature, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

“I do cause a bit of a stir wherever I go, with people pulling out cameras, but it doesn’t bother me.”



“I’ve never been embarrassed about my height and I actually like the size I am. It’s something unique and original.

“My group of friends are great and I come from a good family, so being tall hasn’t ever been an issue. I’ve not been self-conscious.”

Tributes have poured in for the basketballer-turned-TV star on Twitter.

