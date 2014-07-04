Girl auctions off her virginity to pay for her tuition fees

Many people believe their first time should be special and shared with someone they love.

But an 18-year-old has chosen to capitalise on her “purity” and sell it to the highest bidder. The girl, known only as Kim, has put her virginity on an infamous auction website as she would like to have money to buy a car and a flat.

According to German local media, she contacted a specialist escort agency selling virgins for millions with the words, “Hello, my name is Kim and I would like to sell my virginity.”

According to the Cinderella Escorts website, her virginity is proven with a doctor’s certificate and a potential buyer can also do their own tests to “inspect” the girl.

The young woman, who is half Austrian and half German added, “I would like to study in Germany or Vienna. With the money I can buy a flat, pay my tuition fees and afford a car.”

Describing herself, Kim says she likes drinking orange juice and loves Greek food and roses.

She added that she was inspired by Alexandra Khefren, an 18-year-old Romanian model who sold her virginity for €2.3 million (R335 million) to an unnamed businessman from Hong Kong.

News about Khefren and the virgin escort agency went viral across the world and also came to the attention of Kim.

“So is it really worth more than €2.3 million to give my virginity to a man who might eventually leave me anyway? To be honest, I do not believe it,” Kim said.

Kim says she is willing to meet with the highest bidder anywhere in the world as long as all travels are paid for.

Bidding starts at €100 000 (R1,4 million), of which 20 percent goes as a fee to Cinderella Escorts, according to local media.

It is reported that the man behind Germany’s most famous escort website is a 26-year-old, obese German from Dortmund who still lives in his mother’s basement.

Jan Zakobielski outed himself as the man behind the multi-million-pound operation which he runs from his parent’s house, both of them unaware of his business.

Zakobielski said, “No one makes these young women do anything they don’t want to do. They have their own minds and their own opinions on sexuality.”

Magazine Features