Girl shares selfie in sensational sparkling gown – but Twitter freaks out about her insane bedroom

Glamorous black dress – check.

Sky-high stilettos – check.

Hair and make-up on fleek – check and check.

Twitter user Alyssa Bordelon from New Orleans in the US was so proud of her look for a night out on the town, she decided to share a selfie thereof with the world at large.

“Going to dinner because I needed an excuse to wear this,” she tweeted alongside the pic.

But… maybe she should have thought about giving her room a once-over first.

The young woman sent the micro-blogging site into a frenzy with the state of her bedroom in the background of her sexy snap.

“my mom would’ve said “yo ass ain’t goin no where till this damn room clean,” one user responded.

Another wrote,” good lord look at that room. i pray for whoever marries you.”

One eagle-eyed follower even managed to spot some sort of rodent lurking amongst the clutter — and a game of Twitter “I Spy” naturally ensued.

Of course, there were memes too…

*Fixed* RT @og_pocahontas: Going to dinner because I needed an excuse to wear this pic.twitter.com/dBzG0Jax0U — One funny tweeter (@bk17__) January 6, 2017



But some commenters seemed to be far more concerned about the fact that she had a paid of shoes tossed on the floor that would have looked far better with her ensemble than the nude pair she was currently wearing.

Alyssa seems to have taken the drama in her stride. In fact, she’s now launched a campaign to help fund her education — promising her followers to tidy up if they donated money.



And, if you can believe it, she’s already netted $65 (R893)! Only $9 935 until she reaches her goal…