Gorgeous new palace exhibition is an ode to Diana’s most famous looks

Wife, mother, princess – and trendsetter.

To mark the 20th anniversary of her death, the stuffy old folks at Kensington Palace are actually giving Diana, Princess of Wales a tribute that she would have loved!

Diana: Her Fashion Story is set to open this month as part of an official royal tribute to the late beauty, who passed away in 1997 in a car accident in Paris.

According to the Historic Royal Palaces website, the style-focused exhibit will “trace the evolution of the Princess’s style, from the demure, romantic outfits of her first public appearances, to the glamour, elegance and confidence of her later life.”

Exhibition highlights will include the beautiful pale pink Emanuel blouse worn for Diana’s engagement portrait in 1981, and Victor Edelstein’s iconic ink blue velvet gown, famously worn at the White House when the Princess danced with John Travolta.

Also in the mix is her blue tartan Emanuel suit, worn for an official visit to Venice in the 1980s, which will go on display in public for the first time. The suit, a rare survival of the Princess’s daywear, was only recently rediscovered and acquired by Historic Royal Palaces, the charity responsible for Kensington Palace, at auction.

“Diana, Princess of Wales, was one of the most photographed women in the world, and every fashion choice she made was closely scrutinised,” curator of the highly anticipated exhibit Eleri Lynn said.

“Our exhibition explores the story of a young woman who had to quickly learn the rules of royal and diplomatic dressing, who in the process put the spotlight on the British fashion industry and designers.

“We see her growing in confidence throughout her life, increasingly taking control of how she was represented, and intelligently communicating through her clothes.

“This is a story many women around the world can relate to, and we hope many visitors will join us next year, to get a closer look at some of Diana’s most iconic outfits, on display in her former home.”

Some more the princesses most iconic looks